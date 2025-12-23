German top diplomat says Russia’s military successes pose 'serious threat' to NATO

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul believes that Russia’s continued achievements on the frontlines could pose a "serious threat" to NATO.

According to the German government’s analysis, ensuring security in Europe will require shielding it from Russia’s influence, Wadephul told the DPA news agency. He argued that security can only be maintained through "strength and unity within the [NATO] bloc, along with the Bundeswehr’s defense capabilities." The German top diplomat emphasized that if Russia achieves sustained military successes in Ukraine, it will "pose a serious threat to NATO."

He also noted that there was no point in providing Ukraine with security guarantees without clear commitments from the United States. According to Wadephul, Ukraine could be prepared to make concessions, including on territorial issues, only if these were accompanied by reliable security guarantees from the West, first and foremost from the US. Nevertheless, Europeans must also contribute, the foreign minister said.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry gave a reserved response to Chairman of the German parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs Armin Laschet’s proposal to appoint an EU special envoy to Russia.

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Defense Ministry’s expanded board meeting that European politicians are "whipping up hysteria" and "instilling fears" about an alleged clash with Russia. Claims of a possible Russian attack on Europe are "lies and nonsense," Putin stressed.