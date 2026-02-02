Russia sends ideas to US on how to break down walls in stilted relations — MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow has handed proposals on removing barriers to fully mending Russia-US relations over to Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in answers to media questions dedicated to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's news conference summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"Our proposals on removing these major barriers to fully mending relations between Moscow and Washington have been handed over to the Americans," the ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow appreciated the dedicated efforts the Donald Trump administration has been making towards a Ukraine deal from day one in office.

"Even though both parties declare an interest in bringing bilateral relations back to normal, the process is not proceeding smoothly," the ministry said. "This is due to various factors, including the need to gradually remove the wall of mistrust following the unprecedented decline in cooperation that took place in recent years amid the spread of extreme Russophobia in the US, fueled by Washington’s deep state," the ministry stressed.

Russia suggests that consultations held by expert teams from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State should not be "limited to the problems facing the two countries diplomatic missions, as it’s not enough to ensure a breakthrough in building cooperation, but should move on to really important issues, including the resumption of direct flights and the return of our seized diplomatic property."

"In turn, we would welcome the success of efforts to normalize Russia-US relations, of course, provided the process continues based on equality and mutual respect," the ministry concluded.