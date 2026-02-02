Russia calls on US to release Maduro, his wife — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"We reiterate Russia’s unwavering support for the Venezuelan authorities in their efforts to defend their country’s sovereignty and national interests. We will continue close comprehensive cooperation with this partner of ours. We once again call on the US leadership to release the legitimately elected Venezuelan head of state and his wife," it said.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty.