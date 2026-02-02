Russia sees Berlin's ultimatums as 'absurd'

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Germany’s attempts to present Russia with ultimatums will go nowhere, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The German authorities have stopped hiding the fact that they are driven by an obsession with revenge for previous defeats in their relations with our country. They are trying to kill the process of historical reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany, the biggest thing determining Europe’s fate. They continue to dream of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ on our country and the maximum possible economic damage, including through unlawful anti-Russian sanctions," the ministry said in a statement.

"Revanchists should proceed from the fact that all foreign military contingents, including German ones, if deployed in Ukraine, will become legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces, as has been repeatedly publicly emphasized by the leadership of our country. Attempts by representatives of the German authorities to talk to Russia in the language of ultimatums and from a position of strength are absurd and doomed to failure."