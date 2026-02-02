Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with existential threat — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Nuclear weapons are extremely dangerous, but if the fate of the country is at stake, no one should doubt that Russia will use them, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo.

When asked whether Russia had ever discussed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the security official replied that the country acts in strict accordance with its nuclear doctrine, which lists all cases in which nuclear weapons can be used. Since Moscow has not used these weapons, one could conclude that there have been no existential threats to the country.

"Obviously, nuclear weapons are nuclear weapons. These weapons are extraordinary and extremely dangerous for all of humanity. But at the same time, as has been said many times, when it comes to the fate of the country, no one should have any doubts," Medvedev emphasized.