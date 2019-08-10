Hainan to host alternative energy car championship

SANYA, August 10. /TASS/. The championship of cars on new energy sources and electric vehicles (ChinaCleanEnergy Vehicle Championship, CEVC) will be held in November in China's Sanya,the Haikou Daily newspaper reported. .

Tesla has already confirmed its participation, as well as a number of Chinese car producers, including Geely, BAW, BAICGroup, Changan, FAW, Chery and other manufacturers. They will present a total of more than 20 models of eco-friendly cars.

According to representatives of the organizing committee, the championship in Sanya is “fully consistent with the city’s development strategy” - in recent years, the Hainan authorities have been taking active measures to protect the environment, promoting the use of eco-friendly cars and phasing out vehicles running on gasoline and diesel.

The championship program will include long-distance driving, a race on a roundabout track and other contests. As noted by the Haikou Daily, they will not only allow to evaluate the visual appeal of eco-friendly vehicles, but also test them at work. At the same time, the championship will further promote environmentally friendly transport among the province's residents.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.