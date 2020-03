US asks Turkey to guarantee S-400 systems will not come into operation — Erdogan

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Two Syrian Pantsyr air defense missile/gun systems were damaged in Turkey’s attacks. They will be repaired soon, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of mass attack by Turkish combat unmanned aerial vehicles, two Syrian Pantsyr air defense missile/gun systems were damaged," the ministry said, adding that repair works were nearing completion.