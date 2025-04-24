Trump says question about tightening sanctions against Russia can wait a week

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would prefer to answer the question about the possibility of tightening anti-Russian sanctions "in a week."

"I'd rather answer that question in a week. I want to see if we can have a deal. No reason to answer it now," the American leader told reporters during a photo opportunity at his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House.

Earlier, Trump expressed hope that a settlement deal for Ukraine would be reached this week. "Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week. Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social. On Wednesday, the American leader also said that he had set his own deadlines for participating in the negotiations, but did not disclose them.