Russia promises to show its best at Expo 2020 in Dubai

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia will show the best that has been created in the country at the World Universal Exhibition Expo 2020 in Dubai, and will also take an active part in the cultural and business program of the exposition, said Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, General Commissioner of the Russian pavilion at Expo 2020, Alexey Gruzdev on Thursday.

"Russia is seriously preparing for the Expo in Dubai. We intend to take the most active part in the business and cultural program, as well as demonstrate to the world all the best that has been created in our country and is being created right now in various fields, including innovation and the creative industry," Gruzdev said.

Gruzdev expressed confidence that Expo 2020 "will become a vivid embodiment of the victory of mankind, who united their knowledge and efforts to confront a new threat" - the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of Russia's participation in Expo 2020 is Creative Mind: Determining the Future. Russian regions and large companies and start-ups from various sectors of the economy, including financial, energy and technology enterprises, will be invited to the exhibition. The Russian pavilion belongs to the extra-large category and covers an area of more than 4,500 square meters. It will be a unique spherical structure over 25 meters high.

Earlier in an interview with TASS, Gruzdev expressed confidence that Expo 2020 would give a powerful impetus to trade and economic relations between Russia and the UAE, as well as ties between the two countries in the area of tourism.

Expo 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This is the first worldwide exhibition to be held in the Middle East. Osaka is preparing to host Expo 2025. At the end of April, Russia was the first country to apply to host Expo 2030, and if the country is selected, the world exhibition will be held in Moscow.