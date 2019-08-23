Russian cutting-edge missile frigate enters final stage of shipbuilders’ trials

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has entered the final stage of shipbuilders’ trials, the Severnaya Shipyard reported on Friday.

"The shipbuilders’ and the subsequent state trials will last through December. Following the results of the trials and the conclusions by the state commission, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov will make a decision on accepting the warship for service in the Northern Fleet," the press office said in a statement.

The frigate’s crew and the delivery team will check the operation of all the shipboard systems, mechanisms, equipment and weapon systems," the statement says.

The frigate displaces 5,000 tonnes and is 135 meters long. It carries the Kalibr cruise missile system as its main armament. Earlier, the Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov entered service with the Russian Navy.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.