Zakharova says Russia needs no analogues of foreign music awards

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia does not require analogues of foreign music awards, since the country already has equally strong competitions, such as the International Tchaikovsky Competition, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have the Tchaikovsky Prize, which has brought out so many stars that it's not for us to come up with analogues in this area," Zakharova responded to a question from TASS.

According to her, there are time-tested awards in Russia that "resonate all over the world." "Why are they so famous? Not because they were told to hold an award or to hold it every year, but because they gave the world real talents. They discovered people, they gave them an amazing playground, in fact they gave them wings. These people took off after the Tchaikovsky Competition," Zakharova said, noting that this competition is one of many good examples.