Conflict with Iran not to last for months, White House says

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. The conflict with Iran will not last for months, the US administration expects it to be over in up to six weeks, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, said.

"It's not going to last for months. President [of the US Donald] Trump's team has briefed us that it's going to be four to six weeks, beginning two weeks ago, and that we're ahead of schedule," he told Fox News.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.