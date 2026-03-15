Daniil Medvedev advances to Indian Wells Masters finals

WASHINGTON, March 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semifinal game of the Indian Wells Masters tournament.

Medvedev, seeded 11th, beat Alcaraz, seeded first 6:3, 7:6 (7:3).

In the final, Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner, who is ranked number two in ATP standings.

Medvedev, 30, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one player in 2022. Currently, he’s the 11th-ranked player in the world. He previously won the 2021 US Open and is now a 23-time ATP champion. He won five of those 22 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

The 2026 Indian Wells tournament is an ATP 1,000 class event played on outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, the United States, between March 4 and 15. It offers almost $9.4 million in prize money. Britain’s Jack Draper is the reigning champion.