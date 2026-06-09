IAEA chief skips debates in Geneva between contenders for UN secretary-general

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi did not take part in televised debates between contenders for the post of UN secretary-general that were organized in Geneva, a TASS correspondent reported.

The debates ultimately involved Michelle Bachelet, Chile’s ex-President and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, former Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan from Costa Rica, and former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister and President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

According to the debates’ moderator, Grossi, who could not join the event, opted not to send a televised address either.

Another candidate, Senegal’s former President Macky Sall, who was not physically present at the debate, sent a video recording of his speech where he outlined his vision of multilateral cooperation in the present-day world and explained why he thinks himself a worthy candidate for the high office.

Such televised debates were first held in New York in 2016 when ten candidates were vying for the office. Although such events are not part of the official selection procedure, they are considered as an important step toward ensuring the transparency of the election of the world organization’s chief.