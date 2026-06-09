US nuclear weapons spending rises 22% in 2025 — Swiss NGO

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. US spending on nuclear weapons increased by 22% in 2025 compared with the previous year, reaching $69.2 billion, according to data published by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

"The US once again spent more than all other nuclear-armed states combined: $69.2 billion," the organization said in its report. It noted that this represents a 22% increase compared with 2024.

According to ICAN, China ranked second in nuclear weapons spending ($13.5 billion), followed by the United Kingdom ($12.6 billion) and Russia ($9.5 billion). Total spending by the nine nuclear-armed states included in the report amounted to nearly $119 billion, the organization estimated.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons is a coalition of non-governmental organizations founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2007. It aims at complete nuclear disarmament and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.