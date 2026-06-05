Su-57 fighter jet can be used as UAV command center — Rostec

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet can act as an airborne command center, including for drones, the state tech corporation Rostec told TASS.

Earlier, at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of leading global news agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet the best in the world.

"The Su-57 is a highly intelligent aircraft capable of acting as an airborne command center, including for unmanned aerial vehicles. The aircraft is also equipped with a wide range of modern and advanced weapons," Rostec said. The Su-57, produced by Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), is currently the only fifth-generation fighter in the world that has proven its effectiveness in all combat scenarios. "The aircraft is capable of engaging both enemy air and ground targets. Moreover, it can operate undetected by enemy air defense systems thanks to its high stealth capabilities," the state corporation noted.

UAC previously began flight tests of the Su-57D, a fifth-generation multirole fighter. A video provided by the corporation showed an emblem on the fighter’s tail demonstrating the Su-57's ability to operate in a single circuit with UAVs and other assets.