Death toll from earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 41

BANGKOK, June 9. /TASS/. The number of victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the southern Philippines has increased from 37 to 41, the GMA News television channel reported.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, more than 470 people have been injured, and another 4 are listed as missing.

Local authorities indicate that about 1,900 buildings have been damaged on the island of Mindanao, including schools, hospitals, and residential houses, of which about 1,500 were completely destroyed by the disaster. A state of emergency was declared in General Santos City. Over 145,000 residents of the Philippine region have been affected by the earthquake's aftermath.

The Russian Embassy in the Philippines earlier told TASS that Russian diplomats are in contact with "the competent authorities of the republic and currently have no information about Russian citizens injured as a result of the disaster.".