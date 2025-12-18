Maduro vows full effort to protect Venezuela’s sovereignty under any circumstances

CARACAS, December 18. /TASS/. Venezuela stands ready to protect its sovereignty and defend its right to its own territory under any circumstances, the president of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolas Maduro, said on Venezolana de Television.

"The free republic [of Venezuela] can protect and uphold its sovereignty under any circumstances," the president said. "Our people, in perfect union with military and police forces, will do everything to safeguard our historical rights to our land, oil, mineral reserves and our territory," he stressed.

Maduro stated that the United States is seeking a regime change in Venezuela and "to impose a puppet government that will turn the country with its natural resources into a colony." The aggressive activity of the American empire has necessitated "the fight for independence, prosperity and a secure future of the Venezuelan people," he argued.

On December 16, US President Donald Trump warned on his Truth Social media platform that the United States’ Armada assembled around Venezuela "will only get bigger" until the Latin American country returns "all the oil, land and other assets" to Washington.