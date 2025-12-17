Russia looks to work with US to reform UN — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Western countries, the United States included, will agree to the long-overdue reform of the United Nations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"And, probably, the work of BRICS and the SCO will serve as a good guideline for changes that should have happened a long time ago at the United Nations. We aren't talking about something revolutionary, but solely a reconfirmation of the obligations of all UN members to faithfully comply with all the provisions of its Charter in their entirety and interrelatedness. I really hope that our Western colleagues, including the United States, will contribute to reaching agreement on this," he said.