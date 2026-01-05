Air defenses down 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during three hours

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 55 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions in a span of three hours late on Monday evening, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) and 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on January 5, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 31 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 11 UAVs over the Rostov Region, three UAVs over the Belgorod Region, two UAVs over the Volgograd Region, two UAVs over the Ryazan Region, two UAVs over the Moscow Region, including one drone flying toward Moscow, and one UAV each over the Kursk Region, the Penza Region, the Smolensk Region, and the Tula Region," the ministry specified.