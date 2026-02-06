IN BRIEF: What we know about assassination attempt against Russian general

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. An assassination attempt against the Russian Defense Ministry’s Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was made in northwestern Moscow; he suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.

Circumstances of attack

- According to investigators, on February 6, an unidentified gunman fired several shots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway and fled the scene.

- The general was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigation

- The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation based on Article 30.3 and Article 105.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Attempted Murder"), and Article 222.1 ("Illicit Trafficking of Firearms").

- Investigators and forensic experts from the committee’s Moscow branch are examining the scene, reviewing CCTV footage, and interviewing eyewitnesses.

- Investigative, operational and search activities are underway aimed at identifying those involved in the crime.

- Moscow’s prosecution authority has taken the investigation under its control.

Kremlin’s reaction

- Security services are carrying out their duties, and all information on the assassination attempt is being reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

- Peskov added that military leaders, officials, and other specialists are at risk during the special military operation, and ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the security services.

- The Kremlin wished Alexeyev a speedy recovery.

About Alexeyev

- Vladimir Alexeyev was born in 1961 in the Golodky village in the Vinnitsa Region of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

- In 1984, he graduated from the General V.F. Margelov Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Twice Red Banner Order of Suvorov Command School (then known as the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command Twice Red Banner School named after the Lenin Komsomol).

- He served as head of the Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Military District and later of the Far Eastern Military District.

- He was then transferred to the central office of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (former GRU), where he headed one of the departments.

- In 2011, he was appointed first deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

- He participated in the planning and oversight of combat operations during the Russian forces’ military operation in Syria.

- Alexeyev has been conferred the title Hero of Russia.

- He has been awarded the Order of St. George, 4th class, the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland," 4th class with swords, the Order of Alexander Nevsky, two Orders of Courage, as well as the Order "For Military Merit."