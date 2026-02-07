Crew-12 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut arrives at space center in Florida — NASA

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. Four Crew-12 mission members, including Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) said.

"Already in quarantine, the Crew-12 crew members arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday night to begin their final preparations ahead of launch," NASA said.

Liftoff of Crew-12 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft remains on track for no earlier than 6: Wednesday, February 11, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on their eight-month science mission.