US to fine contractors for delays in ammunition supplies to Ukraine — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. US defense companies Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products have delayed the deliveries of artillery shells for the Kiev government’s troops, and will be fined for that, Bloomberg reported.

"The US Army is moving to collect penalties from Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products over late deliveries of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, an example of the Pentagon’s effort to make defense contractors more accountable," Bloomberg reported.

The Army seeks to hold contractors accountable by actively monitoring contract performance, the agency added.

The exact sum of the penalty is unknown at this point.