MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The anti-Russian hysteria among the Western elites is hindering peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, said.

The West’s current rhetoric only fuels confrontation and is a real obstacle on the path of peace talks, he noted in his article for the Smotrim. ru media platform. "It is absolutely obvious that no peace can be reached amid such mass madness and anti-Russian hysteria," he emphasized.

He slammed US Senator Lindsay Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) for hampering peace efforts. This politician, he recalled, calls for supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine to compel Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. "It’s hard to make out from his statement whether he is seeking to eliminate Russia or make it sit down at the negotiating table. Isn’t it nonsense" Medvedchuk added.