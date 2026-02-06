Italian President Mattarella declares 2026 Winter Olympic Games as open

MILAN, February 7. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has declared the 25th edition of the Winter Olympic Games as open.

For the first time ever, the Opening Ceremony and the Olympic Parade of Athletes took place in four different locations - at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, as well as at Olympic venues in Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.