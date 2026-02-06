UN chief Guterres urges to observe Olympictruce as 2026 Winter Games open in Italy

UN, February 6. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all countries to observe the Olympic truce as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games started in Italy on Friday night.

"The Olympics and Paralympics are a beacon of hope. A celebration of human potential - of teamwork, fair play and mutual respect," the UN chief said in a statement.

"Through your dedication and perseverance, we see what a united world can be — and what humanity can achieve when we strive for our very best," he continued. "That is also the spirit of Olympic Truce. It carries a simple truth: that the only struggle between nations should be on the sports field, not the battlefield."

"I call on all parties to conflict to honor the Olympic Truce," Guterres noted. "Let us strive together — for gold, yes, but even more so, for peace."

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.