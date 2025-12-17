Issue of seizing Russian assets not on EU summit agenda — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, December 17. /TASS/. The issue of seizing Russian financial assets frozen in the West will not be on the agenda of the European Union summit in Brussels, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said upon his arrival in the Belgian capital, where EU leaders are meeting on December 18-19.

"Hungary won the battle ahead of the EU summit. European Commission President [Ursula von der Leyen] announced that the issue of frozen Russian assets will not be on the agenda," MTI quoted Orban as saying.