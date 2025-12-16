Foreign journalists to be able to ask questions during Putin’s Q&A session — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Journalists from unfriendly countries will have an opportunity to ask their questions during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traditional year-end combined Direct Line Q&A session, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Naturally, there will be journalists from friendly countries and those from unfriendly countries who continue working here. I wouldn’t say there are many of them but some continue their activities and they will be present here, during the session. And they will have an opportunity to ask their questions, like anyone else," he said.

The Russian Popular Front’s headquarters said earlier in the day that it has received more than 1.5 million questions to the president.

The program "Year-End Recap with Vladimir Putin" will be aired at noon Moscow time on December 19. This will be the fourth Putin’s combined year-end news conference and Q&A session. This meshed format was used for the first time in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Since 2001, Putin has held 18 Q&A sessions and 16 year-ends news conferences (combined events not included). Notably, he held Q&A sessions even when he was Russian prime minister.