FACTBOX: Russia hit by 94 drones overnight, 2 injured in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and shot down 94 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

In the Krasnodar Region, two people were injured by falling UAV debris. A private garage and a power line were damaged during the drone raid in the Voronezh Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attacks.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses downed 94 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the report, 31 UAVs were shot down over the Krasnodar Region, 22 over the Rostov Region, 10 over the Voronezh Region, eight each over the Saratov Region and the Azov and Black Seas, four over the Volgograd Region, and three over the Bryansk Region.

Consequences

- Two civilians were wounded by falling drone debris in the Slavyansky district of the Krasnodar Region. They have been taken to the hospital, the region’s operational command said.

- Drone fragments were found in the private sector of the town of Slavyansk-na-Kubani and in the settlement of Pribrezhny.

- Several houses sustained damage to roofs and windows.

- Power lines in Slavyansk-na-Kubani have also been damaged.

- The region’s operational command later reported that UAV fragments were also discovered at nine addresses in the Krasnoarmeysky district in the Krasnodar Region.

- Private houses were damaged, no casualties were reported.

- A private house and a power line sustained damage following the drone raid in the Voronezh Region. No residents have been injured, Governor Alexander Gusev said.