MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, are using African groups to carry out acts of sabotage against the interests of Russia and China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

According to the deputy minister, the "criminal actions of the Kiev regime and its patrons, who cooperate with local terrorist groups and provide them with support," pose a grave threat not only to Africa, but to the entire world.

"They are using these groups, in particular, to terrorize the civilian population of certain Sahel states and to carry out acts of sabotage against the interests not only of Russia, but of other countries as well," the diplomat warned. "They exploit the financial and economic dependence of African states and organizations to impose their own ‘rules,’ and to draw them into the West’s geopolitical adventures against Russia, China, and others," he added.

As Vershinin emphasized, not everything depends solely on Africa itself. "Just as during the period of Western colonialism, from which many of the continent’s current problems originate, the region remains subject to extremely strong external influence. The interests of extra-continental countries and transnational corporations — primarily former metropolises — are intertwined in most crisis situations. They continue to extract local resources and manipulate political processes," he added.