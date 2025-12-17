Whole world, save for Europe, condemns US actions in Caribbean — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The actions of the US administration in the Caribbean have been widely condemned by nearly all countries, while Europe has been eerily quiet on the matter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a news conference following talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Regarding the behavior of the United States, namely its actions in the Caribbean, just about every country has expressed disapproval at the measures, except for the Europeans who have chosen silence and discretion. Their strategy appears to be focused on persuading the US administration under President Donald Trump to adopt a European approach to the Ukrainian issue - avoiding escalation and preventing the war initiated by the West against Russia. As I have previously mentioned, their goal is to sway Trump and his team to their side and to hinder the White House from pursuing a constructive agenda aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov explained.

He further underscored that "all other countries have clearly expressed their positions." Lavrov voiced concern over the US Navy's recent actions and Pentagon statements, describing them as belligerent. He condemned the illegal sinking of civilian vessels in the Caribbean - conducted without investigations or trials - and warned that there are plans for ground operations, actions that threaten to destabilize prospects for reaching agreements within the existing international power balance.

Despite these tensions, Lavrov highlighted that Russia appreciates the current US administration's willingness to engage in dialogue on several issues. "While not on all matters, the United States remains open to discussion. In many cases, President Trump has indicated that decisions have already been made and only need to be implemented," he noted. "We do recognize a positive shift from the previous Biden administration, which was unwilling to engage in dialogue and was incapable of taking meaningful action."

Meanwhile, the US continues to make unfounded accusations against the Venezuelan government, claiming insufficient efforts to combat drug trafficking. The US Navy has deployed a task force led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, including a nuclear submarine and over 16,000 troops, to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, the US military has sunk at least 20 high-speed boats in the region, resulting in the deaths of more than 80 individuals. On December 10, President Trump confirmed the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, asserting that the US intends to retain the vessel's cargo. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry condemned this action, describing the armed seizure as "a flagrant act of theft and international piracy."