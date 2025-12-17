Russia maintains steady position against Western troop deployment to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow’s stance against the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine is consistent and well-known, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We are not going to discuss the issue in general or certain points [of a settlement plan] through the media at this point. As for foreign troops in Ukraine, our position is well-known. It has been clarified by the president and at other working levels. It is well-known, consistent, and clear. But then again, it’s a subject for discussion," he noted, when asked if the option for Western troop deployment to Ukraine proposed by the Coalition of the Willing was acceptable for Russia.

The leaders of European countries issued a statement on Monday following talks in Berlin. They said that security guarantees for Kiev should involve the creation of "a European-led ‘multinational force Ukraine’ made up from contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US." The statement notes that the force "will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine."

Moscow strongly opposes the presence of troops from NATO countries in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 21 that a move to provide security guarantees to Ukraine "through foreign military intervention on some part of Ukrainian soil" would be unacceptable for Russia.