FACTBOX: Project 677 Lada-class submarines

TASS FACTBOX. On December 16, 2025, ceremonial raising of the Russian naval flag on the new-generation large diesel-electric submarine Velikiye Luki, a Project 677 Lada-class submarine being built for the Baltic Fleet, took place at the Admiralty Shipyards (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation — USC) in St. Petersburg. TASS FACTBOX editors have prepared a factsheet on this submarine class.

Basic information

The Project 677 Lada large diesel-electric submarine is an advance version of Project 877 Paltus (or Varshavyanka). The Lada was designed as a universal replacement for Project 877 submarines, with reduced noise levels among the required characteristics. The project was developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) in the 1990s under the supervision of Chief Designer Yury Kormilitsyn. Admiralty Shipyards (St. Petersburg, a subsidiary of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)), is the builder of all submarines of the project.

Purpose and features

Project 677 diesel-electric submarines are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, conduct patrols, conduct reconnaissance, protect sea lanes, lay minefields, and perform other missions. Submarines of this type can operate in all weather conditions in shallow and deep waters anywhere in the world's oceans, except for continuous ice areas. Project 677 subs have a single-hull architecture. Compared to Project 877 Lada submarines, they feature lower noise levels, a high degree of automation, a surface displacement reduced almost 1.3 times, and greater submerged speed.

The main propulsion plant is diesel-electric. These subs can be equipped with an anaerobic (air-independent) propulsion plant with electrochemical generators to increase endurance and range. The Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering is developing this system.

The submarine’s primary armament is the Kalibr cruise missile system. It is capable of launching multiple missiles at sea.

The Amur-950 and Amur-1650 export versions of Project 677 have been developed.

Project ships

The lead submarine of the Saint Petersburg class (serial number 01570) was laid down on December 26, 1997, and launched on October 28, 2004. During trials in the late 2000s, problems with the main propulsion plant were discovered. Despite this, the sub was commissioned into Russia’s Northern Fleet on May 8, 2010. In November 2011, a decision was made to reconfigure the lead submarine and complete the already laid-down submarines using a revised design, including upgrading of the control systems, electric propulsion, and navigation systems. On February 5, 2024, it was announced that the submarine had been decommissioned from the Russian Navy and would be scrapped. A source close to the Navy told TASS that the Saint Petersburg submarine is slated for decommissioning, as "its modernization is very expensive; a new submarine could be built with the same funds."

- The second submarine in the project, the Kronshtadt (serial number 01571), was laid down on July 28, 2005. Its construction was suspended in 2009, but resumed on July 9, 2013, with due regard for comments made during tests of the lead submarine. The sub was launched on September 20, 2018, and was commissioned into the Northern Fleet on January 31, 2024.

- The third submarine, with serial number 01572, was laid down on November 10, 2006, as Sevastopol. Its building was suspended in 2009. The sub was relaunched on March 19, 2015, as Velikiye Luki. It was floated on December 23, 2022. The flag-raising ceremony took place on the submarine on December 16, 2025.

- The fourth submarine, Vologda (serial number 01573), was laid down on June 12, 2022.

- The fifth submarine, Yaroslavl (serial number 01574), was also laid down on June 12, 2022.