West started war in Ukraine, Russia is trying to end it — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The de facto war on Ukrainian territory was started by destructive forces in Kiev, but essentially by the West, while Russia is trying to stop this conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board.

Putin recalled what happened in Ukraine after the 2014 coup.

"It wasn't us who started the war in 2022; it was the destructive forces in Ukraine, with the support of the West - essentially, the West itself that unleashed this war," Putin said. "We are only trying to finish it, to put an end to it."

As he dwelt on the West's involvement in the coup in Ukraine, Putin exploded with indignation: "What kind of democracy is this, the kind they've been lecturing us on for decades? There was an armed coup! They should have gone to the polls, as I've said a hundred times before. They would have won. Nothing stood in their way. They would have definitely won. No! They simply showed force, and that's it. Then they started suppressing the southeast. They practically unleashed a war on the southeastern regions by force," Putin said.