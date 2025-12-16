Russia adds Deutsche Welle to list of undesirable organizations

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has added German media corporation Deutsche Welle (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations for undesirable activities, according to the ministry's website.

The list also includes Bulgaria’s For Free Russia, Estonia’s House of Ingria, Norway’s Nature and Youth, and Germany’s Alliance for a Free Democratic Russia.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office recognized activities of these organizations undesirable in Russia.