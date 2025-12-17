Russia successfully carries out multiple projects in Africa — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow has successfully carried out a number of projects in Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

"We are determined to expand trade and economic cooperation with Africa in areas such as the peaceful use of nuclear energy, space exploration, pharmaceutics, the digitalization of state and municipal administration, and the banking sector," he noted. According to Vershinin, Russian economic operators are successfully implementing a whole series of projects, which include, among others, "the development of the Marine XII LNG project, which involves a floating production and storage facility, the construction of an oil pipeline in the Republic of the Congo, and the construction of a Russian industrial zone and the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt."

The senior diplomat pointed out that one of the priorities was to assist Africa in achieving food self-sufficiency. "We pay attention to building sustainable stocks and localizing production in line with the Kampala Declaration adopted by the African Union in January," he remarked. "We also transfer technology and experience in the fields of agriculture, fertilizer production, irrigation, and fishing," Vershinin added.

According to him, in the wake of the agreements reached at the first Russia-Africa ministerial meeting in 2024, an international conference on ensuring the food sovereignty of African nations was held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in November, "where a foundation was laid for specific projects." "There are broad prospects for cooperation in the field of mineral resources, with a focus on creating added value for African countries. This was the main topic at the first Russia-Africa Raw Minerals Dialogue that the St. Petersburg Mining University of Empress Catherine II, which has the necessary competencies in the area, hosted in October," the deputy foreign minister concluded.