Total of 94 Ukrainian UAVs intercepted and destroyed overnight over Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 94 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the waters of the Azov and Black seas overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the past night, on-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 94 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 31 UAVs over the Krasnodar Region, 22 over the Rostov Region, 10 over the Voronezh Region, eight over the Saratov Region, eight over the waters of the Azov Sea, eight over the waters of the Black Sea, four over the Volgograd Region, and three over the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.