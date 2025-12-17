Ministerial meeting in Cairo to formalize new level of Russia-Africa relations

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia and Africa are elevating their relations to a new level, which will be formalized at the ministerial meeting in Cairo, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

"Holding the ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum on African soil for the first time is of particular significance. It testifies to the firm determination of the continent’s states to play a more active role in shaping the shared Russia-Africa agenda. Today, our traditionally friendly relations with Africa have reached a new level and are developing along an upward trajectory," the deputy minister said.

He described the event in Cairo as "a milestone event in Russia-Africa relations" in 2025. "We expect it to give additional momentum to multifaceted Russia-Africa cooperation on an equal and mutually beneficial basis. We will need to take stock of the joint work carried out over the year since the ministerial conference in Sochi and outline promising areas for further interaction," Vershinin noted.

According to the senior diplomat, trade, economic cooperation, and investment will occupy a central place on the agenda. "We expect the discussions to result in new initiatives aimed at unlocking the significant, though not yet fully realized, potential in these areas," he said.