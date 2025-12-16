Alrosa's diamond production to decline by 10-15% in 2025 — chief executive

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Alrosa's diamond production will decrease by 10-15% in 2025 from 33 mln carats in 2024, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's largest diamond mining company Pavel Marinychev said in an interview with The Times of India.

"Alrosa has also adjusted operations, suspending production at less profitable mines. After producing 33 million carats in 2024, production will fall by another 10-15% this year," he said.

Production will depend on market conditions, Marinychev said, adding that the company intends to remain a global leader.

Earlier reports said that Alrosa's target diamond production volume for 2025 was 29 mln carats.

The company maintains its position as a global leader, accounting for over 30% of global diamond production, and more than 40% of the world's proven reserves, the chief executive said.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in exploration, mining, sales, and cutting of rough diamonds. Russia owns 33.03% of the company’s shares, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25%, and the administrations of the districts (uluses) within which the company operates control 8%. Approximately 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.