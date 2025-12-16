Hungary boost Russian pipe gas imports by 15% in 10M 2025

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Hungary increased Russian pipe gas purchases by 15% in value terms and took the lead among EU member-countries in January - October 2025, according to Eurostat data and TASS estimates.

In October 2025, the EU imported Russian pipe gas worth 429 mln euro. The TurkStream gas pipeline remains the only active route of Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

Leaders in terms of purchases are Hungary (214 mln euro), Greece (92 mln euro) and Bulgaria (81 mln euro). Slovakia paid 38 mln euro for Russian gas and Italy paid 4 mln euro.

In total, the European Union paid 5 bln euro for Russian gas within ten months of this year, compared to 6 bln euro a year earlier. Main buyers were Hungary (2.4 bln euro) with the 15% increase in purchases, Greece (1.1 bln euro), Bulgaria (727 mln euro) and Slovakia (511 mln euro).

TASS said in early November that Russia scaled up gas exports to Europe over the TurkStream gas pipeline by 7.6% year on year in January - October 2025 to 14.7 bln cubic meters.