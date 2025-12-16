Russian embassy calls UK’s claims about threat from Moscow unfounded

LONDON, December 16. /TASS/. London must stop portraying Russia as an enemy of Great Britain and Europe, and its claims about an alleged threat from Moscow are unfounded, the Russian Embassy in the UK stated in a communique in response to recent statements by British officials, including Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Blaise Metreweli and Chief of the Defense Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

"We urge [you] to stop portraying Russia as an enemy of Great Britain and Europe, frightening their own population," the embassy stressed. "We consider it necessary to remind [you] of several obvious facts. Russia has no plans, intentions or reasons to engage in armed confrontation with the United Kingdom, which the local press is using to scare its audience. All insinuations in the genre of ‘hybrid threats’ are also completely unfounded," the embassy added.

Knighton had earlier stated that while the likelihood of a significant direct attack or invasion by Russia on the United Kingdom is assessed as no more than 5%, the entire British society, not just the military, must prepare for a potential military conflict.