Ukrainian attacks damage over 120 private houses, apartments in Belgorod in past week

BELGOROD, January 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attacks damaged 18 private houses and 104 apartments in Belgorod over the past week, the city’s mayor, Valentin Demidov, said on Telegram.

"[Over the week] 18 private [houses] and 104 apartments were damaged in the city. The hardest-hit building in the city center is still under repair. We have begun installing new windows on a large scale, and the first ones are already being delivered from a warehouse to the builders," he wrote, adding that 55 residential buildings are scheduled for repair from January 12 to 18. A total of 697 houses and apartments are still being worked on.

Demidov noted that between December 28 and January 11, 44 cars were also damaged in Belgorod. Damage to 81 additional vehicles is currently being assessed, and the owners of 133 more cars are awaiting compensation. Authorities plan to complete the repairs and issue compensation payments by January 18.