Ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine exchange letters for prisoners

NOVAVYA GOUTA (Belarus), December 16. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian ombudsmen have handed over letters from relatives of prisoners of war held by the countries, which will be delivered to the addressees during a parcel exchange for the New Year, said Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova.

"We have given each other letters for our prisoners of war, which will be delivered to them before the beginning of the New Year, along with parcels that the International Committee of the Red Cross is helping us form," Moskalkova said at the meeting.

She also noted that the parties agreed to continue searching for missing persons. "Thanks to this work, we helped the Ukrainian side determine the fate of several dozen people, and they also helped us determine the fate of Russian servicemen who were either in captivity or in hospital," Moskalkova said.

When asked by the head of the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia and Belarus Rania Mashlab, how often the parties are ready to meet, Moskalkova answered "as much as needed." Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets confirmed that he was "ready to meet at least every day if there are positive results" from such meetings.