EU blacklisted forty vessels said to carry Russian oil — Kallas

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers blacklisted forty tankers allegedly transporting Russian oil, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said at the press conference in conclusion of the ministerial meeting.

"Additional forty vessels [were included] to the sanctions list," she said.

The European Union intends now to sanction tankers without waiting for approval of huge sanction packages, Kallas noted.

"We will now sanction shadow fleet vessels on a rolling basis with decisions every month," she added.