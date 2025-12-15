Turkish warplanes take down drone over Black Sea — defense ministry

ISTANBUL, December 15. /TASS/. The Turkish air force’s F-16 fighter jets have taken down an unmanned aerial vehicle near the republic’s airspace over the Black Sea, the Turkish defense ministry said without specifying where the drone came from.

The statement says that an unidentified object "approaching our airspace has been detected over the Black Sea."

"In accordance with routine procedures, it was being traced. In order to ensure airspace security, our F-16 fighter jets under the control of NATO and the government were tasked with responding immediately. It was established that the object was an unmanned aerial vehicle that went out of control. In order to avoid possible negative consequences, it was taken down at a safe zone," the ministry said.