Russia to support Iran’s efforts toward settling crisis with IAEA, West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia will support Iran in its efforts toward overcoming the crisis in its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are ready to support the efforts Iran is now making to get over this crisis, including in its relations with the IAEA and the West in general," he said in an interview with Iran’s State Television and Radio corporation. "We understand your position. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his representatives that we will support the position the Iranian leadership will choose in the interests of the Iranian people."

According to Lavrov, not only international law has been undermined today. "The Iranian nuclear program was dismantled, despite the fact that it was endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution, and the UN Charter binds everyone to implement it," the minister pointed out. "The same logic is used in respect of Palestine: a lot of resolutions, but Israel is saying that it doesn’t want to implement them and there will not be any [Palestinian] state. The United States is moving in the same direction, although is says publicly that it doesn’t support this position."

The top Russian diplomat recalled that when Israel and the United States attacked Iran, Russia condemned those actions as running counter to international law. "But what is important, no interpretable evidence that Iran violated anything has been given so far. Neither by the IAEA nor by the Israeli nor by the Americans," he added.