US Treasury rejects Xtellus' offer to buy Lukoil foreign assets — Reuters

LONDON, December 15. /TASS/. The US Treasury has rejected an offer from the US bank Xtellus Partners to buy foreign assets of Russian oil major Lukoil, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Xtellus had offered to organize a swap of Lukoil securities held by U.S. investors in a cashless deal to return them to Lukoil in exchange for the Russian company's global assets, Reuters wrote.

In October, the US and UK added Russian oil major Lukoil to their sanctions lists. After that the company announced its intention to sell its international assets and received an offer from international oil trader Gunvor to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which owns the Russian company's international assets. However, Gunvor later announced it was withdrawing its offer to purchase Lukoil's foreign assets following a statement from the US Treasury that it did not intend to grant Gunvor a license to conduct business and generate profits until the conflict in Ukraine was resolved.

On November 14, Lukoil representatives stated that the company was negotiating the sale of its foreign assets with several potential buyers and would announce the deal after final agreements were reached and the necessary permits were received.