Berlin says no plans for direct dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. The German government has no plans to hold direct negotiations with Russia at this time, said official representative of the German government Stefan Kornelius.

"At the moment, there are no specific considerations," he told reporters.

Meetings of the American and Ukrainian delegations on the conflict settlement took place in Berlin on Sunday and Monday. The US delegation includes special US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. From the Ukrainian side, Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov participated. The talks lasted about five hours on Sunday and about two hours on Monday.

Some European leaders, the head of the European Commission and the NATO secretary general, are expected in the German capital in the evening. Representatives of the United States have been invited to the consultations. No press statements are expected.