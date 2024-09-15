US seeks to drive wedge between Russia, Argentina — ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, September 14. /TASS/. By spreading false information about the Russian media, Washington is attempting to drive a wedge between Buenos Aires and Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"We took note of the September 13 report by the Infobae online news portal, publishing the US Department of State’s allegations against the RT television and our country in general, and accusing them of attempts to ‘destabilize’ the government of [Argentinian President] Javier Milei," the ambassador said. "No wonder no evidence to support these insinuations was presented, because there simply is none."

Feoktistov emphasized that Russia has never intervened into sovereign affairs of other countires.

"Russia and Argentina have about 140 years of time-proven relations of friendship and mutual understanding," he added. "We view Washington’s baseless accusations as an attempt to drive a wedge between our countries and peoples."

The diplomat added that Washington views all Latin American countries as "an exclusive zone for its own interests."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the Russian broadcaster RT allegedly interfered in sovereign affairs of foreign countries and was also "engaged in covert information and influence operations."

Blinken added that Washington would impose sanctions on three entities and two individuals that were supposedly involved in such operations.