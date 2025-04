MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The work on the Ukrainian conflict settlement continues, it is too early to talk about any terms of the deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"The work is ongoing. Now, preliminary, [it is too early] to talk about any terms," the Kremlin representative said answering a question from VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin about US President Donald Trump's statements on this topic.

Peskov noted that this work cannot be carried out in a public format.